Manhunt after 'brazen robbery' of Auckland dairy leaves two injured

Two people were treated in hospital overnight after an aggravated robbery in Mt Roskill. (File photo)

Police have launched a manhunt after the “brazen robbery” of an Auckland dairy left two people injured on Wednesday night.

Two people were treated in hospital after the aggravated robbery in Mt Roskill, police said on Thursday morning.

According to Auckland Council Puketāpapa local board chair Ella Kumar, one of those injured was the wife of the owner of Jyotis Dairy in Mt Roskill.

“The wife of the owner very much bore the brunt of the attack – the owner himself was out shopping when it happened.

“They’re very caring people, they’d give anything to anyone, it didn’t have to come to this,” Kumar said.

Kumar was particularly worried about the effect this would have on the family’s livelihood.

“All they’re trying to do is earn a living,” she said.

While the investigation is still “in the early stages”, police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said.

“The community can be assured that police are taking this incident seriously and our investigation team are working to hold those responsible to account.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident and we know the public share this view.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for other’s safety during this brazen robbery,” he said.

The two people that received moderate injuries during the robbery have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home, Allan said.

More to come.