Prisoner on the run after breaching compassionate bail

Police are searching for an inmate who failed to return to jail after they were granted compassionate bail.

Police were notified by Corrections on July 5 that 33-year-old David James Horsfall had failed to return to custody, a spokesperson said.

Police would not confirm his last known location but said enquiries had been under way to find him and he remains on the run.

“A warrant to arrest has now been issued,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to contact police via 105, referencing job number P055228942.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.