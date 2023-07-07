Kiwi cop charged with indecent assault of teen in Australia can be named

David Brooke pictured in 2010 when he was a sergeant with the New Zealand Police.

A New Zealand police officer involved with an Australian football tournament who is facing charge of indecent assault in relation to a teenage girl in Canberra can be named as David Brooke.

Brooke, 66, was in Canberra for the Kanga Cup, the southern hemisphere’s largest youth football tournament which was being held this week.

A Canberra police spokesperson confirmed to Stuff on Friday Brooke did not have name suppression.

The Canberra Times has reported Brooke is a New Zealand resident and a police officer.

When asked, a NZ Police spokesperson would not confirm whether the man was a serving police officer.

“We have no comment to make at this time, this is a matter for ACT Police,” the spokesperson said.

The man appeared in the Australian Capital Territories Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of indecency against a young person under special care.

Phillip Rollo/Stuff A police officer involved in a football tournament has been charged with indecent assault. (File photo)

ACT police in Canberra allege the man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old referee.

In a statement police alleged several people witnessed an incident that occurred on Saturday, before the tournament started. They said it happened during “team building activities”.

The man was arrested at the place where he was staying on Tuesday night.

The ABC reported the man appeared briefly in court, wearing a grey jacket bearing the Kanga Cup 2023 logo.

The court did not hear further details about the alleged incident.

A legal aid duty lawyer applied for bail, which was not opposed by the prosecution.

Magistrate Robert Cook said the man must comply with eight bail conditions, until the matter returns to court on July 31, when he is expected to enter a plea, the ABC reported.

Police said their inquiries were continuing.

In a statement, Football Australia said it was providing support to those affected.

"Football Australia has mechanisms in place to provide thorough support to our members, as has been the case over the course of this week," it said.

Back in New Zealand, a spokesperson for Northern Region Football said it became aware of the charges against a senior referee on Thursday.

”Everyone's safety while participating in football is our priority, and we are in contact with NRF officials at the Kanga Cup and their whānau, to check on them and offer our support,” the spokesperson said.