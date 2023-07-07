Three companies plead guilty to amended Whakaari White Island charges

Just three days out from trial, the companies pleaded guilty to health and safety charges.

Three companies charged in the wake of the deadly Whakaari White Island eruption have pleaded guilty.

Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd, Aerius Ltd and Kahu NZ Ltd pleaded guilty to amended charges in Auckland District Court on Friday, ahead of the trial that was starting Monday and set down for weeks.

The commercial helicopter tour operators were each convicted on two charges by Judge Evangelos Thomas and were to appear in court again in August.

The charges, filed by WorkSafe under the Health and Safety at Work Act after a near 12-month investigation, related to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead-up to the eruption.

THREE/Supplied Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted on 9 December 2019, with 22 people later dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.

The amended charges said the companies failed to comply with a duty to ensure the health and safety of workers and tourists.

“The survivors, and the family and whānau of those who passed, will be in many people’s thoughts today,” said WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes.

“Whakaari was an absolute tragedy, and we remember everyone who was impacted.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Evangelos Thomas is presiding over the Whakaari/White Island trial.

“These pleas acknowledge the processes that should have been in place to look after people’s health and safety on the day Whakaari erupted.”

Judge Thomas noted at the start of the hearing, it was important to pause, acknowledge, remember and honour those who perished and those who suffered greatly.

Also, to those who continue to suffer, and the friends and whānau impacted across the world.

Six parties had now pleaded guilty to health and safety failings related to operations around Whakaari.

The remaining defendants were facing a judge-alone trial next week, originally scheduled for 16 weeks.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Worksafe prosecutors Dennis Dow and Steve Symon in courtt on Friday.

It would begin with an iwi opening on Monday afternoon, with the trial to kick off on Tuesday.

White Island Tours and GNS Science earlier pleaded guilty to charges filed by WorkSafe, but had not yet been sentenced.

The charges against White Island Tours related to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead-up to the eruption.

STUFF On the afternoon of Monday December 9, 2019 Whakaari White Island erupted while tours were in progress, killing 22 people and injuring 25.

The charges against GNS related to multiple field trips its staff took to the island, before the eruption, and the institute's failure in its duty to the helicopter pilots, who were contractors.

All court matters up to this point have been held in the Whakatāne District Court out of respect for the victims and families involved.

The trial was being held in Auckland due to venue suitability.