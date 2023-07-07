Community gathers around 'beloved' owners of dairy attacked with hammer

Bhavana Patel was working behind the counter at Jyotis Dairy in Mt Roskill when two men attacked her with hammers on Wednesday afternoon.

An Auckland community is gathering around the “beloved” owners of a dairy that was the subject of a brazen daylight robbery earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, two hammer-wielding men entered Jyotis Dairy in Mt Roskill, leaving two people needing hospitalisation.

Owners of the dairy, Jayanti and Bhavana Patel, previously told Stuff how – in the space of just 52 seconds – they sustained a “lifetime of trauma” for the sake of less than $500 worth of cigarettes.

Now, the local community is raising money for the Patels in the hopes they can show the duo “they are supported and valuable members” of the Mt Roskill whānau.

A local resident, who didn’t want to be named to protect their safety, has set up a Givealittle page for the Patels to enable them to take time to recover from the attack.

“Jayanti has a lot on his plate keeping the shop open, and also looking after his wife through her physical and emotional recovery.

“If these funds mean he can shut the shop early and help relieve some stress, then that would be amazing,” the resident told Stuff.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage shows a hammer attack at Jyotis Dairy in Auckland's Mt Roskill

Bhavana sustained a number of injuries during the attack, including wounds to the front and back of her head.

Although she was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Bhavana will continue her recovery from home.

She was unable to speak due to a “throbbing headache” caused by dents the hammers had left in her skull.

For the local resident, the attack of Jyotis Dairy comes as a stark reminder of the fatal stabbing of Rose Cottage Superette worker Janak Patel in November.

“Rose Cottage is just down the road, so there’s a really uneasy feeling amongst the community.

“These are people who work really hard to provide a living for themselves. They shouldn’t be scared to go to work.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Bhavana Patel will continue her recovery at home.

Police continue their appeals for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

“The community can be assured that police are taking this incident seriously and our investigation team are working to hold those responsible to account.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident, and we know the public share this view,” Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said on Thursday morning.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for other’s safety during this brazen robbery,” Allan said.