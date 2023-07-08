Three youths arrested, another wanted, after Napier jewellery store burglary

A fourth person wanted in relation to the burglary remains at large.

Three youths have been arrested after an aggravated burglary of a Napier jewellery store.

A “significant amount” of jewellery is yet to be located following the robbery of Pascoes on Hastings St about 5pm on Wednesday, police detective sergeant Dan Scott said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm following a search warrant in Hastings on Friday.

Other charges are likely as result of the search warrant.

He will appear at the Hastings District Court on Saturday.

Two boys aged 14 and 16 were also arrested and will face “a range of charges” at the Manukau Youth Court in Auckland.

A fourth person, a youth believed to be involved in the burglary, is yet to be located.

“These four young people have been offending between Auckland and Hawke’s Bay for the last four days and are believed to be responsible for a number of stolen vehicles and burglaries,” Scott said.