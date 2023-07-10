Auckland man charged after smuggling contraband into Mt Eden prison

The man is alleged to have brought tobacco and cannabis into Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

An Auckland man has been charged after attempting to smuggle tobacco and cannabis into Mt Eden prison.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege the 41-year-old man intended the tobacco and cannabis to come into the possession of a prisoner.

He is further charged with possession of cannabis and is expected to appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the charges to Stuff and said they were unable to comment further.