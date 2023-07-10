Auckland prison staffer charged with smuggling drugs into Mt Eden prison
A Corrections staff member has been charged after attempting to smuggle tobacco and cannabis into Mt Eden prison.
Court documents seen by Stuff allege the 41-year-old man intended the tobacco and cannabis to come into the possession of a prisoner.
He is further charged with possession of cannabis and is expected to appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.
In a statement to Stuff, Mt Eden prison director Dion Paki confirmed the man was a staff member.
He said he could not comment further because the matter is now the subject of an employment investigation and before the courts.
A police spokesperson confirmed the charges to Stuff and said they were unable to comment further.