Police appeal for public's help in relation to 'horrific' kidnapping case

Police are seeking the whereabouts of 33-year-old Carlos Harris in connection to a kidnapping that has unfolded in recent weeks.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating an offender in connection to a “horrific” kidnapping.

According to a police spokesperson, enquiries have been underway since a missing person’s report was made on June 27.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said the initial report raised concerns and an investigation was commenced.

“Our enquiries have since established the victim was taken by a group of offenders from an address in Birkenhead on Wednesday 12 June.

READ MORE:

* Knife-wielding man tried to rob car full of people, injuring one

* 21-year-old man arrested after spate of aggravated burglaries around Auckland

* Senior Auckland Hells Angels gang member at Wellington protest



“We believe she was then transported to an address in West Auckland where she has been subjected to numerous assaults, before being taken to Northland,” Poland said.

On July 6, the woman escaped from a vehicle parked in Tikipunga in Whangārei, and sought help from a nearby ambulance.

“The victim received medical attention for her injuries. While these were not life-threatening, she has been subjected to a horrific ordeal,” Poland said.

Now, police are seeking the whereabouts of 33-year-old Carlos Harris, who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the case.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are seeking the whereabouts of 33 year old Carlos Harris in connection to a kidnapping that has unfolded in recent weeks.

He also goes by the name of ‘C-Los Duzit’, and he is understood to have “distinctive tattoos on both his head and cheeks”.

Harris is a patched member of the Nomads Gang, and he should not be approached, police said. Anyone who see him should call 111 immediately.

Anyone harbouring the offender may also face charges, police warned.

Meanwhile, police across the Waitematā and Northland Districts have been conducting enquires and executed several search warrants.

Warrants were executed at two addresses in Whangārei last week and a scene examination found a firearm at one of the addresses.

According to Poland, police “do not believe this was a random incident”.

“Support is in place for the victim however we must stress the importance of her safety,” he said.