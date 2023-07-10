Crown's star witness in Dimetrius Pairama murder trial changes evidence

Please note this story contains details that may upset some readers.

The Crown’s star witness giving evidence against a young woman charged with murdering teenager Dimetrius Pairama​, has changed her evidence.

The witness first told a trial in 2019 the accused was “keen” for the murder but has now told the current trial she was “hesitant”.

A 21-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping.

The Crown says she was one of three people who took part in the kidnapping, beating, torture and the murder of Pairama on July 7, 2018.

Her lawyers say while she took part in the assaults, she was not involved in the killing.

Ashley Toko Winter and Kerry Te Amo were both found guilty of Pairama’s murder at a previous trial where the witness also gave evidence.

The witness also can’t be identified as she has been given immunity from prosecution and was just 14 years old when she, the accused, Winter, Te Amo and Pairama went to the abandoned state house on Buckland Rd in Māngere.

The Crown’s case is Pairama was lured to the house where she was tied down, stripped and tortured. The accused is alleged to have cut Pairama’s hair with a razor and used an aerosol can and cigarette lighter as a makeshift blow-torch to burn Pairama’s chest and genitals.

David White/Stuff Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter at their trial at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of Dimetrius Pairama (composite image).

Her body was found in a barrel in the backyard of a Housing New Zealand home in Māngere, south Auckland in July 2018.

On Monday, the witness continued giving evidence, answering questions from prosecutor Claire Robertson as to why her evidence had changed from the first trial involving Winter and Te Amo.

Robertson took the witness through multiple passages of evidence she’d said in the previous trial which were inconsistent to what she’d told the jury last week.

Multiple times the witness said she “couldn’t explain” or she didn’t remember.

Robertson asked the witness what she meant by the defendant and Te Amo being “keen”, which was evidence she’d given in the previous trial.

The witness initially said she couldn’t remember, but later said she meant “keen with killing Precious”, a nickname for Pairama.

“Because as I said before they were hesitant at [the] start but after being told what to do, they did agree to go through with it, so I couldn’t do anything.”

The young woman told the court the accused became keen because of what was being said on Facebook.

The court has previously been heard evidence that Winter alleged Pairama posted messages on Facebook that led to the accused being threatened.

The trial before Justice Kiri Tahana and a jury continues.