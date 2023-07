Police are appealing to the public in the search for 54-year-old Fale Motusaga.

The 54-year-old man, who was previously reported missing in Auckland has been found.

He was last seen on Tuesday at around 3pm in Weymouth, and had no phone, money or transport cards with him.

On Thursday afternoon he was found “safe and well”, police confirmed.

“We thank the members of the public who contacted us with information,” said a police spokesperson.