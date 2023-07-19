International students lose almost $600k to 'Chinese officials’ scam

The scammers ask for large sums of money to offshore bank accounts, communicating largely via WeChat or WhatsApp.

Police are warning about a sophisticated overseas scam targeting international students, which last month cost two people almost $600,000 between them.

Auckland City Police are investigating three reports of a “Chinese officials” scam, which predominantly targets New Zealand-based Chinese students. However, there are fears this could be wider-ranging.

Last month, two people lost $230,000 and $330,000.

The scam involves an international student in New Zealand being contacted by people posing as government officials from overseas. The “officials” allege the student or their family are suspected of peripheral involvement in serious crimes being investigated offshore.

The scammers ask for large sums of money to be paid to offshore bank accounts.

Police note the communication is largely via online messaging apps such as WeChat or WhatsApp.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says it is “imperative” communities are made aware of this scam.

“We are extremely concerned there are vulnerable individuals being scammed right now. Given the large sums of money being transferred, we are asking people to be extremely vigilant with their communications so as to not fall victim to this scam.”

Bolton said inquiries to date suggest those responsible for this scam are based offshore, which poses a “huge challenge” for New Zealand police to identify who and where they are.

“We implore those who may be targeted to be wary of who is contacting them and where they are sending money,” Bolton said.

“We are urging anyone who may believe they are currently in contact with a scammer of this nature to cease all contact immediately and get in touch with police.”

Bolton said there are no strong NZ-based lines of inquiry with this scam, “hence the importance of warning the public”.

Anyone believed to have been the victim of fraud is advised to contact police at 105.police.govt.nz, or call police on 105 and report the matter.