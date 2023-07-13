Man goes from jury box to the dock after telling judge 'I'm racist, they're guilty'

A juror was held in cells for a day after approaching a judge to tell them he’d already decided someone’s guilt, because he was racist.

A man called for jury service spent a day in the cells for contempt of court after telling a judge: “I am a racist, they are guilty”.

The man, who Stuff cannot name by law, was called to the Manukau District Court in June to perform his civic duty.

Court documents released to Stuff show that when the man’s name was called to hear a serious assault case, he approached the judge’s bench and asked Judge David McNaughton to be excused from jury service.

The Pākehā man told Judge McNaughton “I am a racist, they are guilty,” referring to the defendants in the dock who were Māori.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Judge aborts trial as concerns over Covid safety protocols in court escalate

* Auckland man charged with indecent assault, strangulation of child appears in court

* Analyse That: Judge dissects 'self-absorbed' Colin Craig after tortuous trial



Judge McNaughton said he saw the man’s actions as a refusal to take the oath. Jurors are required to swear on the bible or affirm “that you will try the case before you to the best of your ability, and that you will not undertake your own inquiries but will give your verdict according to the evidence presented in court.”

Judge McNaughton said the man instead showed “unreasonable bias”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Manukau District Court where a prospective juror spent the day in the cells after telling a judge "I'm a racist".

The judge asked police to arrest the man for contempt of court and that he be sent to the cells.

After hearing a day of evidence, Judge McNaughton called the man back into court. The man had seen the duty solicitor during the day.

“You have told me that you want to apologise,” Judge McNaughton said.

“You acknowledge now that what you said was not right. You seek the Court’s forgiveness and that is what I am going to do, so there will not be any further punishment for contempt but that is my clear finding of what you were doing and I hope you have learnt your lesson.”

And before he left, Judge McNaughton issued this warning: “If you are ever called for jury service again, do not try that with a judge.”

While the man’s method of attempting to shirk jury service may be unusual, he is not alone.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice for 2019-20 show fewer than one in five people summoned for jury service even showed up to court.

Of the 135,031 people summoned across Aotearoa, 33,581 were cancelled, 31,428 were excused and 27,137 people deferred to another date.

That left just 17% or 23,558 reporting for their civic duty.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Justice for updated figures, but the Ministry has chosen to answer the request under the Official Information Act.

Statistics from the Public Service Commission show the Ministry takes on average 18.5 working days to respond to OIA requests - just a day and a half less than the maximum timeframe stipulated in the legislation.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times Justice Kit Toogood at the High Court at Rotorua where he presided over the trial of Quinton Winders who was convicted of the murder of stop-go sign operator George Taiaroa.

Retired High Court Judge, Kit Toogood KC, said jury service is fundamental to justice. Juries engage the community in the process and provide an important check on Judicial power.

“It can be an inconvenience to give up your time but from speaking to people who have served on a jury, they almost invariably get something out of the experience.”

But he said given the length of some of the serious drugs and homicide trials, the diversity of the jury is diminished.

He recalls some of the excuses he heard while serving on the bench.

“I would often have highly intelligent people, some would say: ‘I run my own business’ or ‘I’m a managing director’ and I would say: ‘You’re just the sort of person we need’.”

But despite the excuses, Justice Toogood says once jurors are in their seat in the box, they take their responsibility seriously.

“You get a sense in the way they react to evidence, you can sense it from their questions,” Justice Toogood says.

Stuff-co-nz Retired District Court Judge David Harvey would like to see Civics introduced to the school curriculum to teach young people everything from Te Tiriti o Waitangi to jury service and the importance of voting in local body elections.

Retired District Court Judge, David Harvey, said jury service is a democratic civic duty.

“The best way to ensure justice is done is to be judged by your peers. In that way the community gets to enforce its standards and the law.

“If 12 people can be convinced of a particular outcome then that outcome has a fair chance of being the correct outcome.”

Asked about what excuses he would get, Judge Harvey recalls prospective jurors in Northland approaching the bench and saying one word: “whanau”. That was because they were related to a witness, a lawyer or the defendant.

“That was legitimate,” Judge Harvey said.

“There were occasions where they would say: ‘I’d rather not do this... I’ve got other things to do’.”

Judge Harvey said he would respond: “Well, I’m sorry but your civic duty trumps that.”

The former judge said he would like to see civics studies introduced into the curriculum of New Zealand schools to teach people the importance of everything from jury service to voting in local body elections.

“I can’t understand why they don’t do it.”