Teen charged with burglary of popular Auckland restaurant

There was an almost completely empty liquor shelf in Toby’s Restaurant and Bar following the burglary on July 11.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged as part of a police investigation into the burglary of a popular Auckland restaurant.

On Tuesday, Stuff spoke to the owner of Toby’s Restaurant and Bar in the West Auckland suburb of Titirangi. The owner said the 100-year-old restaurant had been left on the brink of closure after being broken into for the fourth time in two years.

The owner, who did not want to be named, showed Stuff CCTV footage of two men filling a laundry basket with alcohol from behind the bar.

Waitematā police inspector Carl Fowlie said a 17-year-old male has been charged in relation to the July 11 incident and is before the Waitākere Youth Court.

Fowlie said the burglary remains under investigation and “further arrests cannot be ruled out”.

“We are continuing to investigate offending that is affecting businesses in our community, and holding offending to account,” he said.

Police ask that anyone with further information to assist their investigation contact 105 quoting the file number 230711/2260.

Toby’s manager Rachael Hejtmanek​ recalled the most recent break-in, back in March this year, when she restocked the bar the next day and the site was broken into again the following night.

The site was also hit in August and November, 2022.

Each time it cost them about $3000, the owner said.

“My business partner and I have to talk about [whether we keep going], because nothing’s going to stop it. We can bar it up, but it’s not a restaurant then, it’s a jail. So what do you do?”

“We’ve got to make that decision. Is it worth it?”

Toby’s first opened in 1924 and was originally named Ye Olde Toby Jugge Shoppe. It later became Toby's, before being renamed Park Road Kitchen. And then, under current owners, it became Toby’s again.