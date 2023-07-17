Person run over by their own car as intruders flee burglary

Intruders were found on Auckland’s North Shore on Sunday evening.

A person on Auckland’s North Shore has a broken ankle after they were run over by their own car during a burglary.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said at about 7.30pm on Sunday, people who live at Shelter Drive in Greenhithe came home to find two intruders.

“During the incident, the victim’s vehicle was stolen,” he said.

“The victim has been run over by the [alleged] offenders as they fled, suffering a broken ankle.”

The vehicle was found abandoned nearby and was towed for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, referencing job number P55351288.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.