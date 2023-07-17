Armed police arrest two after gun pointed at person in a Whangārei home
Two people have been arrested by armed police after a firearm was pointed at a person in a Whangārei home on Sunday night.
At about 10.10pm on Sunday, police were at a home on Douglas St after a person was reported to have pointed a gun at somebody.
The alleged offender then left the house, but was spotted a short time later on Cross St, police said.
“The Armed Offenders Squad were called to clear the address and have located a rifle at the property.”
Two people were arrested at the scene and inquiries are ongoing, they said.
