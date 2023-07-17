Murder accused initially told police they were looking at a suicide

The Crown says Dimetrius Pairama was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home in MÄngere.

Please note this story contains details that may upset some readers.

A woman accused of taking part in the beating, torture and murder of a teenager in an abandoned state house, initially told police they were investigating a suicide.

But days later, a witness said he bumped into the woman at McDonalds and heard her say: “We killed the bitch”.

The 21-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The Crown says she was one of three people who took part in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Pairama on July 7, 2018.

Her lawyers say while she took part in the assaults, she was not involved in the killing.

Details of the accused’s multiple interviews with police were read to the court on Monday.

She told police that she and Pairama were at primary school together. She and another teenager bumped into Pairama at a Burger King on Queen St on the night of July 6.

David White/ Stuff Ashley Toko Shane Winter at her trial in the High Court at Auckland.

They were later joined by Ashley Winter and “chilled out in town” overnight before catching a train south the following morning.

The group headed to an abandoned state house in Māngere’s Buckland Rd, where they used the open bathroom window to get inside.

One of the police officers, senior constable Peter Mortimer, told the court how the accused described Pairama as suicidal.

Mortimer said the accused spoke of Pairama having “family problems” and that she missed her father who had passed away and whose birthday was approaching.

He said the accused told him she had urged Pairama “not to do it” but that her friend had taken her clothes off before using a sheet to hang herself in the hallway.

Alan Apted/Stuff The police cordon at 308 Buckland Road in Mangere where the body of Dimetrius Pairama was found.

Hours later she gave detective sergeant Jonathan Wylde more details.

Wylde said the accused told him she had questioned Pairama about why she would want to kill herself, but Winter actively encouraged Pairama, telling her: “Go kill yourself, bitch. You don’t deserve to live”.

The accused told Wylde she stated to cry and Pairama told her not to look. She said a short time later she watched as Pairama struggled to breathe. She didn’t help her friend because she was “scared”.

Winter later consoled her and apologised. “[The accused] said: ‘What for? We haven’t done anything wrong.’ And said: ‘Sorry for your loss’.”

She then described wrapping Pairama’s body in sheets, and rubbish bags and hiding the body in a steel drum.

Two days after talking to Wylde, the accused went missing from the Oranga Tamariki residence she had been sent to.

Detective James Mapp told the court he found her sleeping at the back of a train at Britomart. On the drive back to the police station, the accused asked where Winter was.

“After that she said that she had not told the truth in her earlier statement to the police because she was scared of Ashely [Winter].”

The accused went on to tell Mapp that Winter had beaten Pairama and told her to kill herself, that she had tried to stop it, but Winter had threatened her and told her not to talk to the police.

The court also heard from Josiah Rolleston who was with a friend at McDonalds when he bumped into the accused and another teenager. He went to order for the group and when he came back to the table he said he overheard the accused tell his friend: “We killed the bitch.”

“We were just shocked at the time... My bro looked at me and he was shocked. We didn’t believe it at the time.”

He said in the following days he saw media coverage and was approached by the police.

“I didn’t want to have no part in anything to do with that.”

Under cross-examination from one of the woman’s lawyers, Phil Hamlin, Rolleston confirmed he had reported hearing the accused use slightly different words back in 2018.

“Just the way they said it, it was ugly... We ran into murderers. I was shocked.”

The court has also heard from Oranga Tamariki staff who the accused talked to in the days following Pairama’s death. One of them, Dawn Sands, wept as she read from her notes, quoting the accused.

“It was Ashley [Winter] who told me... to take the rap... Ashley knows Mongrel Mob. She can kill me... she can do that.”

Sands said the accused had admitted doing some “bad things” that included helping with tying Pairama up, cutting her hair and poring chemicals on her but said the accused identified Winter as having instigated the attack.

Another youth worker, Tuileisu Taotua said the accused told her she sometimes saw the ghost of Pairama in her dreams and she looked “angry”.

She also told the court of the accused pointing the finger at Winter.

“[The accused] told Ashley to stop, it was enough.”

But instead of stopping, Winter asked Pairama if she wanted to be stabbed to death or hanged.

Taotua said the accused told her she "didn't expect it to go that far".

Winter and a man, Kerry Te Amo, have both been convicted of kidnapping and murdering Pairama.

The trial, before Justice Kiri Tahana and a jury, is now in its third week.