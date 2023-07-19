Dimetrius Pairama murder accused told witness 'I wanna f...ing kill her'

The Crown says Dimetrius Pairama was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home in Māngere.

Please note this story contains details that may upset some readers.

A murder accused is said to have told a friend she wanted 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama dead, a month before the teenager was kidnapped, beaten, tortured and murdered in an abandoned state house.

A 21-year-old woman, who has name suppression, has denied charges of kidnapping and murder and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

She is the third person to go to trial. The other two, Toko (Ashley) Shane Rei Winter and Kerry Te Amo, have been convicted and sentenced.

The Crown says all three kidnapped Pairama and subjected her to a beating inside the graffiti-strewn Māngere home that was slated for demolition on July 7, 2018. All three, the Crown says, were in the hallway when Pairama was hanged.

The woman’s lawyers say while she took part in the assaults, she had no intention to kill Pairama.

On Wednesday a witness, whose name has been suppressed, said the accused turned up at her flat one night in May or June. The pair walked to a liquor shop to get some vodka premixes and cigarettes.

David White/Stuff Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Rei Winter at their trial at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of Dimetrius Pairama (composite image).

The witness said on the way back, as they took a short-cut through a darkened alleyway, the accused made some alarming comments.

“[She said]: ‘Hey, there’s this bitch, she’s a handicap. Me and my friends really hate her. I wanna fucking kill her... Her name’s Dimetrius’,” the witness said.

“I told her to not do that, it’s stupid, it’s not worth it. She just laughed.”

The witness said at one point she thought the comment was aimed at her. Later she said the accused told her Pairama had slept with her boyfriend.

She said that night the accused stayed at her place, sleeping on a sofa in the shared living room.

Alan Apted/Stuff The police cordon at Buckland Road in Māngere where the body of Dimetrius Pairama was found, hidden in an overturned steel drum, wrapped in rubbish bags and a sheet.

Under cross-examination from one of the accused’s lawyer’s, David Niven, the witness confirmed she had been diagnosed as with schizophrenia and sometimes experienced hallucinations, made worse by alcohol.

She confirmed to Niven that she drank at least four cans of vodka pre-mix before she and the accused reached the alleyway. But she denied the accused’s threats against Pairama was a delusion.

“You’re really deluded,” the witness told Niven, “can’t you tell the bitch is a psycho?”

On another occasion, she said: “Wait till I see her ... I’ll take her right off the map... She went and killed Dimetrius, like she had said.”

She confirmed that while her police statement said it was her idea to go and buy alcohol, it was wrong and that it was the accused who wanted to drink. She then called the police officer who wrote up her statement a “con artist”.

“As soon as alcohol hit her lips she went coo-coo. I was going to smash her over, but she might come back at me ... she was freaking me out, she told me she had stabbed someone in an alley way.”

Part of the cross-examination has been suppressed by Justice Kiri Tahana.

The trial, before Justice Tahana and a jury, is now in its third week.