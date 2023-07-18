Owner of dog who attacked delivery woman and mum pushing pram fined $2.6k

The dog has been euthanised since the attacks.

An Auckland man has been found guilty of owning a rottweiler-cross-mastiff who attacked a delivery woman and a mother pushing a pram, in a rare example of a successful prosecution of a dog attack.

The Pukekohe local was recently found guilty in the Pukekohe District Court on two charges of owning a dog that attacked a person.

The first charge related to an attack on December 2, 2021, which saw the first victim trying to deliver a parcel to the defendant when the dog bit her on her right leg.

The dog was released to the defendant on strict conditions, pending the outcome of prosecution, when it attacked again.

On March 7, 2022 the defendant’s dog ran across the road and attacked the second victim whilst she walked her baby in a pram.

The second victim suffered bruising and scratches, but didn’t require medical attention, Auckland Council said in a press release issued on Tuesday morning.

The attack only ended when a passing truck driver honked his horn to distract the dog.

The District Court imposed a fine of $750 for the first charge and $250 for the second charge.

Judge Jim Large also ordered financial reparation of $1,000 to the first victim and $500 to the second victim, and imposed court costs of $130 on each charge.

No order for destruction of the dog was required as the dog had already been euthanised.

According to Auckland Council’s animal management manager Elly Waitoa, the continuing rise in dog attacks across the Auckland region is “concerning”.

“Owning a dog comes with responsibilities, and we would ask all dog owners to always keep their pets under control.

“The belief ‘my dog wouldn’t bite’ no longer stands.

“All dogs have the potential to bite given the right circumstances, so we implore owners to be responsible.”

Waitoa said she was “pleased with the outcome of this case”.

“It reminds dog owners that if their dogs are not under control and do attack, we will prosecute and there are consequences.”

According to Auckland Council, reported dog attacks have risen 22% in the last year, on top of 12% the previous year.