Mongrel Mob couple get life sentences for murder of innocent bystander

George Walker and Mercedies Grace at the High Court in Gisborne during their murder trial in May, 2023.

A gang couple that murdered an innocent bystander in a shooting on a Gisborne street have been given life sentences.

Patched Mongrel Mob member George Walker, 37, and his partner, Mongrel Mob-associate Mercedies Grace, 31, were sentenced in the High Court at Gisborne on Friday having been found guilty of murder after an eight-day trial in May.

The pair killed Maraea Smith, also known as Maraea Turnbull, a much-loved mother of six and grandmother of two.

She was shot on her 36th birthday while on Titoki Street on the evening of March 25, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Gang couple found guilty of murdering innocent bystander

* Man and woman charged with murder of Gisborne woman Maraea Smith

* 'Please do right by Maraea': a cousin's plea for information on homicide



Walker and Grace had been at a party on Titoki Street when tensions arose with others in the neighbourhood who were aligned with the rival Black Power gang.

SUPPLIED Maraea Smith with son Te Whare Ariki.

When Black Power gang members vandalised a car on the street Grace confronted them and had a physical altercation in which she injured her hand. Walker then rammed his ute into a car belonging to the Black Power members.

Walker and Grace drove to their home on Childers Street, picked up a .303 firearm and returned to Titoki Street, where Walker got out of the ute and fired two shots in the direction of the Black Power members.

Smith, the victim, was with her sister about 80 metres away and was telling the Black Power members to remove the car that had been rammed into a fence.

Breakfast Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam says "tough is not enough".

A shot fired by Walker hit Smith in the chest and she died at the scene.

The Crown’s case was that Walker had intended to shoot and kill one of the Black Power members, and that Grace knew it had been his intention.

Justice Peter Churchman sentenced Walker to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 11.5 years and Grace to life in jail with a minimum non parole period of 11 years