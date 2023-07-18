Police staff member who broke the law then lied about it has resigned, police say

The staff member plead guilty to the driving charges in court. (File photo)

An Auckland police staff member who broke the law and then lied about it has resigned, police say.

Police launched an investigation after an allegation was made that a staff member drove carelessly, whilst already disqualified from driving.

The investigation was overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority, who found that the staff member also lied to his supervisor when asked about the incident.

“An employment process found the officer’s behaviour breached the police Code of Conduct.

“The staff member resigned from police during this process,” the police watchdog said in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

The police employee’s actions were also the subject of a criminal investigation, and he was charged with driving offences.

The staff member plead guilty to these charges in court, Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj said.

“Police acknowledge the IPCA's summary report into a matter where a staff member drove carelessly and while disqualified.

“We place high expectations on all of our employees across the organisation,” Srhoj said.

Srhoj confirmed that the staff member is “no longer employed by NZ Police”.

“Police have no further comment on the matter,” he said.