40km police chase ends with road spikes after young people steal car and liquor

The police helicopter kept track of the group as they made their getaway. (File photo)

A group of young people led police on a 40km chase after stealing a car and breaking into a liquor store.

The alleged offending started around 1am on Calder Crescent in Pōkeno, where a car was stolen.

The owner of the car became aware of the theft, and called police, Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said.

“The group of males left in this vehicle, travelling with a ute, which was also stolen.”

After smashing their way into a liquor store and stealing items from inside, police caught up to the group and signalled for them to stop – which they didn’t, he said.

“Eagle had also arrived in the area and began to provide observations.”

Google Maps/Supplied Four young people have been chased 40km by police after allegedly stealing cars and breaking into a liquor store.

The group abandoned the ute, getting into the car stolen on Calder Crescent, before heading south.

Spikes were successfully deployed near Huntly, which is almost 42km away and the four alleged offenders were arrested.

”All those apprehended were aged between 16 and 17.”

One of the group was held in custody overnight and is set to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Wednesday.

The rest of the young people involved were referred to Youth Services, Hunter said.

“Police are continuing to work hard to respond to offending against businesses in our community, holding offenders to account.”