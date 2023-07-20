What we know about the woman accused of the suitcase murders

Hakyung Lee has been named as the woman accused of murdering two children and concealing them in suitcases.

Hakyung Lee has been named as the mother of the two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland last August.

The children, who were aged between 5 and 10, died “a number of years” before their remains were discovered.

Stuff reported in August that the father of the children had died in 2017, a year before the mother is thought to have left New Zealand for South Korea.

The bodies were placed into two suitcases and in a locker at Safe Store Papatoetoe in south Auckland. The remains were discovered after a Clendon Park family bought the contents of the locker at an auction.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested in Korea over bodies in suitcases can now be named

* Suitcase murder accused argues for continued name suppression at Court of Appeal

* Suitcase murder accused says she's going to 'prove her innocence'

* Suitcase murder accused loses name suppression, but still can't be named

* Woman accused of suitcase murders wants name suppression until end of trial



On August 12, police launched a homicide investigation.

On September 15, a 42-year-old woman was arrested in Ulsan, a city on South Korea’s southeast coast.

She was found “hiding in an apartment”, believed to belong to an acquaintance.

STUFF The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

Three police officers travelled to South Korea to bring her back to New Zealand, arriving in Auckland on November 29.

The following day she appeared at the Manukau District Court, facing two charges of murder.

At that hearing, her lawyer Lorraine Smith sought interim name suppression, which was granted until the matter could be heard in the High Court.

The case was called at the High Court on December 14, where Lee did not appear, but her lawyer Chris Wilkinson-Smith entered not guilty pleas on her behalf.

In February, Smith sought continued name suppression at a hearing in front of Justice Anne Hinton. This was opposed by prosecutor Gareth Kayes and a number of media organisations, including Stuff.

Justice Hinton declined Lee continued name suppression in March, however Lee’s lawyers appealed that decision to the Court of Appeal.

On May 3, Lee had her first appearance at the High Court. As she was being taken back to custody, she said she was “going to prove her innocence”.

The following week, Lee’s lawyers took their argument for continued name suppression to the Court of Appeal.

David White/Stuff A Clendon park family made the discovery after buying the contents of a storage locker at auction.

Wilkinson-Smith submitted the application for continued suppression was again made on the basis of extreme hardship and said publication of Lee’s identity would endanger her safety.

Wilkinson-Smith also said Justice Hinton failed to put proper weight on health reports when refusing to grant continued suppression.

However, prosecutor Gareth Kayes opposed name suppression and said the health report was weighted at its highest by Justice Hinton. Again, media organisations opposed continued suppression.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and ruled Lee could now be named. Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Mark Woolford and Justice Helen Cull released their decision on Wednesday.

“The [High Court] Judge did not err in concluding that the threshold required to establish that publication would cause Ms Lee extreme hardship or otherwise endanger her safety was not met on the evidence,” the Court of Appeal ruled.

Lee is set to go to trial in April 2024 at the High Court at Auckland.

Suppression orders still prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

The media is also unable to report any of the alleged summary of facts.