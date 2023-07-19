Prison officer hospitalised after alleged assault by inmate

Police and Corrections are investigating and will be given evidence and security camera footage of the incident. (File photo)

Two Christchurch Men’s Prison staff members were allegedly assaulted by a prisoner on Monday.

Both staff members were injured and required medical assessment and one remains in hospital on Wednesday, but is not in a critical condition, prison director Joanne Harrex said.

Police and Corrections are investigating and will be given evidence and security camera footage of the incident.

“Assaults on our staff are unacceptable. Corrections officers come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe. They do an exceptional and brave job in often very challenging circumstances.”

Prisons could be “volatile environments”, but violence was not tolerated, Harrex said.

“Anyone who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account, including facing criminal charges.

“Our staff are trained to work with some of New Zealand’s most complex people, with over 80% of the prison population having had convictions for violence in their offending histories and more than 90% having had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance abuse disorder.”

About 35% of prisoners have a gang affiliation - a figure that has more than doubled in the past 10 years, increasing from 15% in 2010.

“Many of the prisoners our staff work with can behave unpredictably and act without warning,” Harrex said.

Both staff members were being provided with ongoing welfare support.