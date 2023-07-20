Auckland CBD gunman moved through building site firing pump-action shotgun

Three people have been shot dead in Downtown Auckland on Thursday morning.

What we know

Three people are dead and 10 are injured after a shooting in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday morning. Among the dead was the shooter. Follow our live coverage here.

The 24-year-old shooter has been named as Matu Tangi Matua Reid. He had been serving a sentence for domestic violence and was electronically monitored with an ankle bracelet.

The incident caused major disruption in central Auckland with road closures and diversions, reduced bus services, and other impacts on the transport network.

The first FIFA Women’s World Cup game still going ahead as Norway play the Football Ferns in the opening game of the World Cup at Eden Park. The FIFA Fan Festival at The Cloud in the central city will not open on Thursday but will operate from midday Friday.

Three people have died after multiple shots were fired during an incident in Auckland CBD that began shortly after daybreak Thursday morning.

Armed police responded to the incident at 7.20am and police later confirmed that two people died, as well as the male offender, who has been named as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said they received reports of a man shooting on the third floor of the Auckland CBD building.

The alleged offender barricaded himself in an elevator, before firing at police – hitting one person, he said.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said the man moved through a building site near the waterfront and continued to fire a gun. When he reached the upper levels, the man “contained himself within the elevator shaft” while police tried to engage with him.

“Further shots were fired from the male, and he was located deceased a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was understood the two people who died were civilians, not police.

Mike Shaddick/SUPPLIED Gunshots ring out in downtown Auckland on opening day of Fifa Women's World Cup, as police cordon off streets.

Hato Hone St John said six patients had been treated and transported to hospital. Five patients were transported to Auckland Hospital – one in a serious condition and four in moderate conditions. Another patient in a serious condition had been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

In total, Cockburn said there were 10 people with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Hipkins understood the gunman was armed with a pump action shotgun and that “there was no political or ideological motive for the shooting”.

The offender, Matu Tangi Matua Reid was sentenced in March on charges of injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, male assaults female and impeding breathing. He was sentenced to an electronically monitored sentence with an ankle bracelet at the Auckland District Court.

Police are commencing an investigation into what happened and have advised the public that the incident “is not a national security risk”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An armed police officer stands guard as Auckland CBD is put into lockdown.

“What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident,” a police spokesperson said.

What witnesses saw

Earlier, gunshots could be heard, and a helicopter could be seen hovering above the building on lower Queen St as cordons were set in place, and a swarm of armed police arrived.

A construction worker said he was on one of the top floors when he heard pop, pop, pop. Another man said he heard up to five gunshots as he cycled past.

A woman said she was out for a run when she saw dozens of construction workers gathered on the street near the Commercial Bay shopping centre about 7.30am.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Armed officers were in Auckland Central streets as the serious incident unfolded.

She asked someone what was going on, and they pointed to a building and said, "There's a shooter in there."

One person was seen being wheeled in a stretcher from Galway St towards the Auckland ferry building shortly after 8.30am.

The lockdown in the central Auckland had lifted, but cordons remained in place. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.