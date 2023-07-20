Teen Mob member who broke into home and sexually assaulted pregnant woman gets home detention

Stevie Taunoa was 16 when he broke into a woman’s house and indecently assaulted her. (File photo)

A teen Mongrel Mob member who broke into the home of a pregnant woman and indecently assaulted her in the bed she was sharing with her child has been sentenced to 12 months home detention.

Napier man Stevie Taunoa, 19, thanked Judge Gordon Matenga after receiving the sentence on Thursday morning then walked from the dock into the police cells and yelled “Cracked it”.

Taunoa was 16 years old when he committed the offence shortly after midnight on December 28, 2020.

Taunoa covered the woman’s mouth with a piece of clothing and indecently assaulted her.

When the woman fought back Taunoa grabbed her in a headlock and dragged her to the ground then pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab her.

The woman was able to wrestle the screwdriver from Taunoa before he overcame her and pinned her down for about 30 seconds before running away.

The woman’s young child had woken up during the tussle.

Taunoa did not know the woman but knew who she was and had attempted to request her as a Facebook friend and had sent her a number of text messages the day before the assault.

Stuff The victim fought back and was able to wrest a screwdriver from Taunoa. (File photo)

Taunoa pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and burglary and was found guilty of indecent assault after a judge-alone trial in the Youth Court, after which all matters were transferred to the District Court for sentencing.

His victim, who cannot be identified, read a victim impact statement to the court which outlined “the most traumatic experience of my life” and she had only recently become strong enough to tell her story.

“You could have stolen the valuables from my home, you could have stolen my car, you could have taken anything, but instead you took my strength as a woman and my independence away from me,” she said.

She said she had lived alone for years before the attack but did not feel safe afterwards.

STUFF Taunoa is a member of the Mongrel Mob. (File photo)

“The emotional damage you have caused will forever stay... You deserve to serve time, not a slap on the wrist” she said.

The woman said she had been forced to move away from the area after the assault as Taunoa kept threatening her.

Crown prosecutor James Bridgman noted that Taunoa had foresight prior to the offending, used violence, and invaded a private residence. He also noted the vulnerability of the victim and her child and the lasting impact the assault had.

He noted that Taunoa continued to deny the offending. He also noted that his risk of reoffending was high and sought a sentence of imprisonment.

Breakfast Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam says "tough is not enough".

Taunoa’s lawyer Scott Jefferson noted that he was a young man with “his life still ahead of him” and asked if there was an opportunity to assist him to avoid a life of crime by starting him on a rehabilitative process on home detention.

Matenga said he had to hold Taunoa accountable and bear in mind the principles of deterrence and denunciation, but also had to take into account his youth at the time of the offending.

He noted that Taunoa had spent seven months in custody and had been on EM bail since the charges were laid.

Matenga acknowledged that Taunoa had used drugs from a young age and said his offending had been motivated by drug addiction.

He also noted his lack of cultural identity and his membership in the Mongrel Mob before sentencing him to 12 months of home detention with “a long list of conditions”.

Taunoa appeared pleased with the sentence and said “Thank you judge. I appreciate that”.

He laughed as he entered the police cells and yelled “Cracked it”.