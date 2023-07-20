Auckland CBD shooter: 'You don't know what I'm capable of'

Three people are dead, including the lone gunman, after a shooting in downtown Auckland on Thursday.

The gunman who killed two people in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday morning told his domestic violence victim “you don’t know what I’m capable of”.

Matu Tangi Matua Reid, 24, was sentenced on domestic violence charges in March.

He was described by a probation officer as being at low-risk of reoffending – but his risk of causing harm to others was considered to be high.

“This is because of the violent nature of the present offending,” Judge Steve Bonnar’s sentencing notes said.

New documents obtained by Stuff also reveal Reid was previously required to undergo anger management, and considered that he had been misdiagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

READ MORE:

* Live: Auckland shooting: At least 3 dead, shooter killed at construction site

* What you need to know about Auckland traffic and disruptions

* Auckland shooter had no political or idealogical motivation - PM Chris Hipkins



Reid was sentenced in March on charges of injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, male assaults female and impeding breathing.

Supplied Matu Tangi Matua Reid is the man who shot and killed two people in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

The sentencing notes which have been released to Stuff on Thursday afternoon set out the background of Reid’s offending back in September 2021.

He was living with the victim who was his girlfriend at the time when he offended against her. She is entitled to automatic name suppression.

On September 16, 2021 Reid and the woman had been drinking. At around 11.30pm Reid became angry at what the woman was saying, and pushed her, causing her to fall off a chair and collide with the dressing table and wall, before falling to the floor.

When she tried to speak to him, Reid verbally abused her and threw something at her head, hitting her right eye.

He threatened her and suggested he would “take out” her family before attempting to punch the woman.

When the woman got up off the ground and tried to tell him to stop, he kicked her in the stomach and sent her flying backwards.

While she was on the bed, he stood over her and used both his hands and gripped and squeezed her throat for 10 seconds.

“That is not a short period of time when someone is being strangled, Mr Reid… it would have been a terrifying event for her,” Judge Bonnar said.

“This was not a short episode of violence. The violence was accompanied by threats and the use of weapons namely the scissors and the wine bottle and the object that was thrown at her head.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Steve Bonnar told Reid at his sentencing he hoped he wouldn't see him back before the courts.

The woman, fearing for her life and crying, attempted to calm him down but he continued to verbally abuse her, slap and punch her.

He then said words to the effect of “you don’t know what I’m capable of”.

The woman managed to escape and phoned police from a petrol station.

When Reid was spoken to by police, he denied any criminality in regard to the injuries suffered by the victim and said it was as a result of rough sex.

The victim impact statement described the woman’s physical injuries which included a fracture to her neck after she was strangled, but she forgave Reid.

The victim said she thought Reid had a “generational anger” within him and Reid needed help. The woman did not want Reid to end up in prison.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There was a heavy police presence in Auckland’s CBD throughout much of Thursday.

The probation officer said Reid felt like he wasn’t treated with respect and was demoralised on a daily basis and that built up to the offending.

A cultural report prepared for the sentencing said Reid had “systemic deprivation” in his background, a disconnection from his culture, a history of family instability and hardship and had been exposed to domestic violence and physical abuse as a young person.

He ran away from home at an early age. The report writer said there may also be mental health issues.

“All of that makes depressingly familiar reading to me, Mr Reid. You are one of a large number of young men who come before this Court with those sort of background circumstances,” Judge Bonnar said.

The starting point for the sentencing was two years and three months’ imprisonment, but lifted to three years for the violence used, vulnerability of the victim and the fact Reid was on supervision at the time of the offending.

Reid was then given a nine-month discount for his guilty plea and a further seven month discount for his background which Judge Bonnar was satisfied had a connection to his offending.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A police officer at the scene of a shooting in downtown Auckland.

In the sentencing notes, Judge Bonnar said he was satisfied Reid needed help to address any issues he had and that home detention was an appropriate sentence.

“I do not want to send a young man like you, with a limited history, to prison. I think it would be counterproductive and actually set you down the wrong path.

“But you need to realise, Mr Reid, you need to turn your life around from here because if you commit further offences of violence in the future, things are just going to get worse and you could well end up going to jail.”

Judge Bonnar sentenced Reid to five months’ home detention with a number of conditions, including one that he was not to possess, consume or use any alcohol or drugs.

Reid was also required to attend and complete an appropriate non-violence and alcohol and drug programme.

At the end of the sentencing, Judge Bonnar told Reid he hoped he would not see him back before the court again.

The gunman died in the shooting, which unfolded on Thursday morning at a construction site near the CBD’s waterfront.

David White/Stuff A view of the Deloitte building where construction workers were trapped on the roof

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the gunman had previously worked at the construction site.

Reid was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting, but Coster said there was a condition of his sentence which allowed him to work at the construction site.

Coster also confirmed Reid did not have a gun licence.

Corrections’ acting national commissioner Sean Mason said its Chief Probation Officer would be carrying out a full review into the offender’s management.

Reid was required to report to his probation officer twice every ten days and last reported yesterday.

“This person had approved regular absences to travel to his place of employment, including at the time the incident occurred this morning.”

Reid had completed and alcohol and other drugs programme and had twice tested negatively for drugs.

He was also actively engaged in a non-violence programme, Mason said.

“While initial indications are that Community Corrections staff were appropriately monitoring and managing his risk, the full review being carried out by our Chief Probation Officer will identify any action we can take to help prevent a horrific tragedy like this from happening again. We are absolutely committed to learning from this event and continuing our work to keep New Zealanders safe,” Mason said.

Reid’s lawyer has also been approached for comment.

A woman at a property linked to the man told Stuff she spoke to the shooter last night.

“He said he loved us and nothing really.”

”His phone went dead this morning. He was talking to us last night. Everything was all good last night,” the woman said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff AOS squad members pack up after the incident in the Auckland CBD.

Jolene Cartwright, the co-general manager of the TYLA Youth Development Trust, who had worked with the gunman back in 2017, told Stuff they were devastated by the situation.

“We just found out and are still dealing with the situation. Our thoughts go out to everyone involved in the tragic situation that’s unfolded,” Cartwright said.

The shooter had a pump-action shotgun and moved through the site, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed.

It was understood the two people killed by the gunman were civilians and not police, Hipkins said.

At least one police officer has suffered a gunshot wound.

Hipkins said there was no identified ideological or political motivation from the shooter.

"There is no national security factor that has been identified here.”