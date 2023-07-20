Identity of Auckland CBD shooter revealed, was on home detention for domestic violence charges

Three people have been shot dead in Downtown Auckland on Thursday morning.

The gunman who shot and killed two people in Auckland’s CBD on Thursday morning was recently sentenced on domestic violence charges and can be named as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Reid was sentenced in March on charges of injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage, male assaults female and impeding breathing.

The shooter was sentenced to five months’ home detention at the Auckland District Court.

The gunman died in the shooting, which unfolded on Thursday morning at a construction site near the CBD’s waterfront.

Supplied Matu Tangi Matua Reid is the man who shot and killed two people in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the gunman had previously worked at the construction site.

Reid was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the shooting, but Coster said there was a condition of his bail which allowed him to work at the construction site.

Coster also confirmed Reid did not have a gun licence.

A spokesperson for Corrections said as the incident is subject to an active police investigation it was not able to provide comment.

Reid’s lawyers has also been approached for comment.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A police officer at the scene of a shooting in downtown Auckland.

A woman at a property linked to the man told Stuff she spoke to the shooter last night.

“He said he loved us and nothing really.”

”His phone went dead this morning. He was talking to us last night. Everything was all good last night,” the woman said.

Jolene Cartwright, the co-general manager of the TYLA Youth Development Trust, who had worked with the gunman back in 2017, told Stuff they were devastated by the situation.

“We just found out and are still dealing with the situation. Our thoughts go out to everyone involved in the tragic situation that’s unfolded,” Cartwright said.

The shooter had a pump-action shotgun and moved through the site, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff AOS squad members pack up after the incident in the Auckland CBD.

It was understood the two people killed by the gunman were civilians and not police, Hipkins said.

At least one police officer has suffered a gunshot wound.

Hipkins said there was no identified ideological or political motivation from the shooter.

"There is no national security factor that has been identified here.”

The incident saw several blocks of the central city cordoned off, with armed police flooding the area.

Police said the incident had been "contained" to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction.

Shots were heard in the Auckland CBD as the incident unfolded.