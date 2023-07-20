Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car on Auckland's North Shore

One person is in a critical condition following a crash in Auckland’s Birkenhead.

A person has been critically injured after they were hit by a car in Auckland’s Birkenhead.

A police spokesperson said the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Hinemoa St was reported around 5.50pm.

“The pedestrian has been transported to hospital in a critical condition,” police said.

A section of Hinemoa St between Rawene Rd and Enterprise St was closed for about two hours following the incident, Auckland Transport advised.

Supplied Emergency services at the scene in Birkenhead.

A St John spokesperson said three vehicles were at the scene and one patient was transported to Auckland Hospital.

Cordons are in place while emergency services attend the scene. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.