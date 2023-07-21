Auckland CBD shooter: What we know about Matu Reid

Matu Tangi Matua Reid is the man who shot and killed two people in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

Matu Tangi Matu Reid, 24, was on a sentence of home detention when he went to a construction site in Auckland’s CBD and shot two people dead.

Here’s what we know so far about Reid.

In March, Reid was sentenced to 5 months’ home detention for domestic violence offending against a partner in 2021.

He was living with the victim who was his girlfriend at the time when he offended against her. She is entitled to automatic name suppression.

READ MORE:

* Auckland CBD shooter: 'You don't know what I'm capable of'

* Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site

* Auckland CBD gunman moved through building site firing pump-action shotgun



On September 16, 2021 Reid and the woman had been drinking. At around 11.30pm Reid became angry at what the woman was saying, and pushed her, causing her to fall off a chair and collide with the dressing table and wall, before falling to the floor.

David White stuff.co.nz Three people are dead, including the lone gunman, after a shooting in downtown Auckland on Thursday.

When the woman got up off the ground and tried to tell him to stop, he kicked her in the stomach and sent her flying backwards.

While she was on the bed, he stood over her and used both his hands and gripped and squeezed her throat for 10 seconds.

“That is not a short period of time when someone is being strangled, Mr Reid… it would have been a terrifying event for her,” Judge Steve Bonnar said.

“This was not a short episode of violence. The violence was accompanied by threats and the use of weapons namely the scissors and the wine bottle and the object that was thrown at her head.”

The woman, who fearing for her life and crying, attempted to calm him down, but he continued to verbally abuse her, slap and punch her.

He then said words to the effect of “you don’t know what I’m capable of”.

The woman managed to escape and phoned police from a petrol station.

When Reid was spoken to by police, he denied any criminality in regard to the injuries suffered by the victim and said it was as a result of rough sex.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff AOS squad members pack up after the incident in the Auckland CBD.

The victim impact statement described the woman’s physical injuries which included a fracture to her neck after she was strangled, but she forgave Reid.

The victim said she thought Reid had a “generational anger” within him and Reid needed help. The woman did not want Reid to end up in prison.

The probation officer said Reid felt like he wasn’t treated with respect and was demoralised on a daily basis and that built up to the offending.

A cultural report prepared for the sentencing said Reid had a “systemic depravation” in his background, a disconnection from his culture, a history of family instability and hardship and have been exposed to domestic violence and physical abuse as a young person.

He ran away from home at an early age. The report writer said there may also be some mental health issues.

“All of that makes depressingly familiar reading to me, Mr Reid. You are one of a large number of young men who came before this Court with those sort of background circumstances,” Judge Bonnar said.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Construction workers were gathered after the incident.

Judge Bonnar was satisfied Reid needed help to address any issues that he has, and said home detention was an appropriate sentence.

“I do not want to send a young man like you, with a limited history, to prison. I think it would be counterproductive and actually set you down the wrong path.

“But you need to realise, Mr Reid, you need to turn your life around from here because if you commit further offences of violence in the future, things are just going to get worse and you could well end up going to jail.”

On Thursday morning, Reid arrived at the construction site, where he’d been approved to work, and opened fire. Forty-minutes later he was found dead in an elevator shaft.

Police believe his rampage was connected to that work.

Jolene Cartwright, the co-general manager of the TYLA Youth Development Trust, who had worked with the gunman back in 2017, told Stuff they were devastated by the situation.

“We just found out and are still dealing with the situation. Our thoughts go out to everyone involved in the tragic situation that’s unfolded,” Cartwright said.