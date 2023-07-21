Group of people break into Auckland home with knife, baseball bat and suspected gun

A group of people had an array of weapons when they broke into a home overnight.

A group of people armed with a knife, baseball bat and possibly a firearm broke into an Auckland home early on Friday morning, police say.

The armed burglary happened at a Papatoetoe property.

“Police were called to the address at 3.21am and found the offenders had fled with stolen property.”

The group were armed with an array of weapons, police said.

The occupier of the house is being spoken to and inquiries are ongoing, they said.

The incident comes just one day after another Auckland incident involving a firearm, where three people, including the gunman, died.

The gunman, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, allegedly entered a construction site in downtown Auckland, and fired on workers.

A police officer was also shot during the incident and has been left in a critical condition.