Bodies of Auckland CBD shooting victims recovered from building site

Auckland CBD shooting: Stuff reporter Karanama Ruru gives an update from the waterfront at 10am on July 20, including a statement from the Norway team, who are staying 300m from the shooting site.

The bodies of the two victims who died in the Auckland CBD shooting on Thursday morning have been recovered from the construction site where they were killed.

Police earlier confirmed they were both workers at the site aged in their 40s.

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said bad weather in Auckland had impacted progress on recovering the bodies earlier along with the “complexity” of the multi-storey building site.

The shooting in Auckland CBD on Thursday left three people dead, including the shooter. At least 10 people are injured, including a police officer who is in critical condition.

READ MORE:

* Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site

* Auckland CBD shooter: What we know about Matu Reid

* Auckland CBD shooter: 'You don't know what I'm capable of'



The gunman can be named as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, who was sentenced in March on domestic violence-related charges.

The shooter moved through a construction site, starting on the third floor, firing a pump-action shotgun at workers.

It’s understood the gunman’s motive was to do with his employment at the site.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ambulance and police vehicles in downtown Auckland respond to Thursday’s shooting.

McKay said Reid’s body was also removed on Friday night.

“The scene examination at the site has been ongoing and will continue over the weekend. A cordon remains in place around the immediate vicinity of the site and a scene guard is in place.”

McKay said once the bodies were recovered post-mortem examinations would take place and formal identification could be done.

“Police are in touch with the families of the two victims who lost their lives and we are working alongside victim support to ensure they are getting the support they need.

“We understand there are many questions about what occurred. Detectives are working through a methodical investigation to understand the motivations behind what occurred.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There was a heavy police presence in Auckland CBD on Thursday after the shooting.

McKay said police were appealing to the public to come forward with photos or videos of the incident.

Police have launched an online portal, where members of the public can upload photos and videos: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/

On Friday morning police confirmed that the two victims worked alongside the gunman, who also died during the incident, Relieving Auckland District Commander Sunny Patel said.

One police officer is still in hospital, where he was taken in a critical condition, while another is recovering at home from their injuries, he said.

“Three other people injured in the incident remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and two people have been discharged from hospital.”

./Supplied Workers hide behind construction equipment as a gunman was loose in Auckland's CBD.

Speaking on NewstalkZB, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the AOS were training in downtown Auckland as the incident started.

“That certainly assisted us.”

The police staff who entered the building first come from many different parts of the force, Coster said.

“[They were] walking towards the danger and making it safe as quickly as they could.”

Frontline officers did an outstanding job on Thursday, he said.

Coster’s latest update on those injured was that everyone was stable, although the police officer who was shot has “quite a road to recovery”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Armed police at the scene on Thursday.

Police Association president Chris Cahill told Stuff this incident was as “dangerous as they come”, with officers going into a situation lacking information and working off differing accounts from a number of sources.

Cahill said officers had to confront the gunman, despite limited information and a situation with lots of high-vis vests – not knowing who exactly the offender or victims are.

While it was a worry, Cahill said he was incredibly proud of the professionalism.

“We are certainly lucky we haven’t lost a police officer.”

The president also said this incident emphasised the need for the gun registry and the tighter firearms laws, but said the registration is too new to have had an effect.

At about 7.20am on Thursday, the first gunshot rang out at One Queen Street.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Andrew Coster speaks after the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD.

The first of many calls to police began at 7.22am, two minutes after the first shots were fired, with panicked callers telling them a gunman, possibly two, had opened fire on level 3 of the building.

By 7.30am, a police helicopter was circling and armed police had begun the hunt for the shooter inside the building.

One construction worker inside the building at the time said his team had been coming down trying to get out, but was stopped at level 15 and told to hide as Reid was on his way up.

The worker didn’t see the shooter but could hear screaming. Others told of gunshots echoing through the building.

While this unfolded, workers were also trapped on the roof in the chilly morning air, waiting for news from below.

By 8am, 40 minutes after Reid first pulled the trigger, police had cornered him to the upper levels of the building, where he’d barricaded himself in a lift shaft.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but there would be no surrender. He fired at police, hitting and injuring an officer.