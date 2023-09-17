Missing people in New Zealand: The disappearance of Michael Dudley

Michael Dudley pictured about a year before he disappeared, at 19 years old.

There are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Michael Dudley.

Why did he uncharacteristically buy a round of drinks the night he vanished? Why did he not drive home? Where is his sign-written work van?

There are no leads, no likely scenario, and no specific locations to look.

It was a Monday night on the evening of April 3 in 1978 when Dudley headed to the pub for a few beers with some colleagues after finishing work for the day.

The pub was just around the corner from the Bell TV depot in downtown Dunedin, where the 20-year-old worked as an apprentice electrician and TV repairer.

His niece Jane Allan-Lane said he had been in a good mood that night and even shouted a round of drinks, which was considered unusual.

After a drink or two, Dudley got in his sign-written work van to head home to his wife and baby.

But he, nor his van, were ever seen again.

Supplied Michael Dudley's family pictured in 1969. Dudley is on the far-right holding the camera and his niece Jane Allan-Lane is the baby in her grandfather (Dudley's fathers) arms.

Dudley was one of the 586 Kiwis recorded as missing, as of 8.30am on June 26 in 2023.

The police data – released under the Official Information Act – included people believed to be overseas, people from other countries reported as missing in New Zealand, and some who have lost contact with family members and do not wish to be found.

It showed the most people – 88 – had gone missing from Canterbury. Next was Southern, where 65 people had gone missing from, and Bay of Plenty where 59 had vanished.

Fifty-one people were logged as missing from PNHQ, which was police’s Kāpiti Communication/Digital Centre. This was where staff managed the initial missing person report before the case was transferred to where the person went missing.

There were also 44 people missing from Wellington, 38 from Waikato, and 29 from Auckland city.

Dudley was the oldest case on the police online missing persons list, but there were cases on record predating that.

The oldest in police data were two people who went missing on the same date, from Canterbury, on February 22 of 1914. After that, it was someone who disappeared from Auckland City on September 25 in 1939.

The two ‘most-likely’ scenarios

Dudley had married young, Allan-Lane said. His baby was approaching two years old when he vanished.

It was his wife who raised the alarm the next morning when Dudley hadn’t come home, and wasn’t with his colleagues.

Allan-Lane was nine years old at the time, living in Waihi in the North Island.

“I remember the call. Nan was at her little house and mum went around and picked her up. We all sort of sat there and waited for news, expecting to hear some news at some point.”

They thought maybe he’d travelled up to see his mum, Allan-Lane’s nan, but he never showed.

The police searched, as did Dudley’s workmates, and his father – who would spend his weekends for the years following driving and looking around.

John Bisset/Stuff Michael Dudley was last seen in Dunedin on the evening of April 3 in 1978 (file photo).

“It was sort of this open-ended, every day went past and nan being his mum we were very close to the emotion of that disappearance.”

The family had considered hundreds of scenarios, but Allan-Lane said there were two she considered the most likely.

The first was that he left on purpose, and fled to Australia. Maybe he sold the van, got some cash, and ran off to make a new life somewhere.

At the time, you didn’t need a passport to enter Australia from New Zealand, and Christchurch was the main international airport.

“He loved his little girl, but they did get married really young and had the baby young. His wife was even younger than him and he was building a house for them in his spare time.”

They were trying to survive and start a life, Allan-Lane said. Maybe it was too stressful for him and he had to take off.

The other possibility was that he drove off into the night and ended up underwater somewhere where his car has never been found.

“Some people suggested he may have gone and taken his own life somewhere,” she said. “But I just feel like we would have found him or the van or something.

“I don’t think he’s been car-jacked or murdered or anything like that, I feel like that would have been even harder to hide then disappearing by choice.”

She said the conclusion by many after a certain point was that he’d chosen to leave.

“It is bizarre. Both scenarios that I imagine anyway, neither of them seem right. But they are the only things that we have got, really.

“You start questioning everything, but those seem like the two potential, likely scenarios. But they still seem so unlikely. He should have just been going home, it’s still mind-boggling.

“Either way, we just want to know.

“One of the theories, and I remember my nan saying this, in the early days she said maybe he wanted to go and he sold the van to a shady dealer and they painted it and changed the registration plates.”

Supplied A newspaper clipping from 1978 after Michael Dudley went missing in Dunedin.

But, that didn’t feel quite right. Allan-Lane remembered Dudley as a diligent, and sensitive person.

She said he was shy, but super smart and technical. He was not much older than Allan-Lane’s three older brothers.

Whatever happened, Allan-Lane said Dudley chose to do something other than going home that night.

“If he was going home, we would have found him. To this day we don’t know, and the police don’t really know either.”

It hung over the family, she said.

“I’ve grown up with it but I think it does change you in a little way. You think that kind of thing wouldn’t happen to your family, but it actually has.”

She remembered being 11, watching her brother pop out to grab milk. He got distracted and went off with his friends, but it was night and Allan-Lane remembered being completely panicked.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Sweedish journalist Love Lyssarides is writing and recording a podcast in Swedish about the 1989 disappearance of Swedish backpacker couple Heidi Paakkonen, 21, and Urban Hoglin, 23.

“I realised it has impacted me, it’s that people do disappear and some of them don’t come back. Lots of them do, but some of them don’t.”

‘We will keep trying’

It had now been 45 years since Dudley was last seen, but Allan-Lane was still hopeful for answers.

Technology and searching techniques had advanced, and she was hopeful he could still be found and identified.

“I haven’t given up hope that he could be out there somewhere and choosing to live a different life.

“It’s not going to just be left, we will keep trying.”

Otago Coastal CIB Lead Dunedin Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said Dudley had vanished.

“And not just him, a bloody van has vanished with him to places that we don’t know.”

While Croudis wouldn’t speculate on what might have happened to Dudley, he said there were many scenarios investigators considered.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said he wasn’t giving up on the Michael Dudley case.

“Has this person manufactured their own disappearance? Has this person come into foul play, has this person had an accident and driven into the sea? We look at all of the context about why that person might want to go missing.”

But, in this case and with the lack of information, it was guesswork.

Croudis said the original case file was lost, so some of the initial work done by police was unknown.

But he said there were extensive ground searches, all the way out to Waitati – which was 20km from Dunedin.

“They did plenty of work. Especially a lot of road side work, in case he had a crash and rolled off into some gorse or down a bank.

“That stuff was all done at the time, cause that was a likely scenario.”

Croudis had since compiled a new file, and went back to speak to some people with Dudley the night he went missing.

“Nothing jumped out at us to say he wanted to escape the environment he was in at the time, or he had any enemies that would want him to come to harm.”

Nothing else had come up over the years either, he said.

“I’d certainly hand on heart say that this one is a bit unusual... Usually you get snippets from time to time, but we are talking a lot of time ago.”

Asked about the possibility searching again with newer technologies, Croudis said “you’ve got to know where to look”.

But, he wasn’t giving up.

It was possible for skeletal remains to be found and DNA matched, or even for divers to come across the van.

“We never give up hope,” he said – but he admitted it was difficult not having any answers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police defined a missing person as “anyone who has been reported missing to police, whose whereabouts are unknown”.

“As a senior detective I’ve been in the police 40 years, and it’s no fun having any unsolved cases.

“Fortunately, touch wood, I’ve only got a couple of those.”

Police said missing person data was subject to constant change as people were located and reported missing on a daily basis.

They defined a missing person as “anyone who has been reported missing to police, whose whereabouts are unknown”.

“Police will investigate where there are concerns for their safety and welfare of that person.”

Investigations into locating a missing person were subject to extensive reviews, a spokesperson said.

“Which involves three, 14, 30, and 90 day reviews, as well as annually, to ensure all lines of enquiry are followed up, including any new information.

“These reviews are over and above general review and file management.”

And the cases remained open, they said.

“Police continue to investigate if any new information is supplied to the enquiry team.”

The spokesperson said police were always interested to hear from anyone who might have information about missing people and encouraged people to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 105 or report any information online.