Petrol station worker threatened with firearm by robber on bike
An armed man threatened a worker at a Christchurch service station and robbed them of cash before fleeing on a bicycle.
The aggravated robbery happened on Lincoln Rd in Addington about 3.50am on Friday.
Police said a man entered the service station and approached the counter, presenting a firearm.
The attendant was asked to hand over cash from the till, before the offender left on a bicycle.
“We are now working to identify and locate the alleged offender,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, or make a report online using “Update Report” and the file number 230721/0141.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.