Petrol station worker threatened with firearm by robber on bike

Police are asking for the publicâs help after an aggravated robbery at a premises on Lincoln Rd in Addington, Christchurch, overnight.

An armed man threatened a worker at a Christchurch service station and robbed them of cash before fleeing on a bicycle.

The aggravated robbery happened on Lincoln Rd in Addington about 3.50am on Friday.

Police said a man entered the service station and approached the counter, presenting a firearm.

The attendant was asked to hand over cash from the till, before the offender left on a bicycle.

“We are now working to identify and locate the alleged offender,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, or make a report online using “Update Report” and the file number 230721/0141.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.