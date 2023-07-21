Grey Lynn woman died in frenzied attack by man suffering from schizophrenia

The 32-year-old man who killed a 62-year-old woman in a frenzied attack was hallucinating at the time and believed she was an evil presence.

Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, died after being assaulted at a Grey Lynn home on July 9, 2022. Emergency services were called, but Ozyurteri died shortly after.

The man was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity and was previously granted interim name suppression, but he will now be named in August, Justice Mathew Downs has ruled.

The man was suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time which meant he was incapable of knowing his actions were wrong.

At a deposition hearing on Thursday, Justice Downs detailed the attack and also detained him as a special patient in a hospital under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act.

The man attacked the woman while the pair were in a Grey Lynn driveway.

“Your attack was frenzied,” Justice Downs said.

The woman was repeatedly punched in the head and neck as she lay on the ground and eventually lost consciousness.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police at the scene after the woman died in July.

The man continued punching the woman despite witnesses calling on him to stop.

The man then decided “enough was enough” and left the woman unconscious and covered in blood while an off-duty surgeon tried to help her. She died at the scene from traumatic head injuries consistent with repetitive, sustained, blunt force trauma, Justice Downs said.

The judge said the man was in the “very early stages” of treatment for schizophrenia which had previously been undiagnosed.

The man’s lawyer, David Hoskin, submitted the man had considerable family support.

Justice Downs said the man’s treatment requires a “highly structured environment” which can be provided under a special patient order.

“I have no doubt a special patient order is necessary in the interest of the public. This would amount to murder but for insanity,” Justice Downs said.

Both the man’s lawyer David Hoskin and prosecutor Fiona Culliney sought permanent name suppression for the man.

However, Justice Downs did not agree publication of his name posed an appreciable risk of extreme harm or endangerment his safety.

“There is significant public interest in the identification of those who take another’s life, even when they did so because of insanity,” Justice Downs said.

However, Justice Downs considered it was important for the man to have time to understand his name would be published and be able to prepare for this.

The judge continued interim name suppression through till August.