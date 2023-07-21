Whānau of Auckland CBD shooter’s domestic violence victim break silence

Three people are dead, including the lone gunman, after a shooting in downtown Auckland on Thursday.

This story contains details which some readers may find upsetting.

Whānau of the Auckland CBD shooter’s domestic violence victim have spoken for the first time about the year he spent living with them.

On Thursday morning, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid opened fire at a building site on Tāmaki Makaurau’s Queen St, killing two construction workers and leaving a police officer with critical injuries.

Documents obtained by Stuff revealed that he had been sentenced in March to home detention for a number of domestic violence offences.

Now, the family of Reid’s victim, who has name suppression, have described how they took him in when he had nowhere else to go.

READ MORE:

* Auckland CBD shooter: What we know about Matu Reid

* More details released on Auckland CBD shooting victims

* Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site



“It wasn’t a relationship at all, my aunty was trying to rehabilitate him,” the victim’s nephew told Stuff.

“She met him through a friend, and said he could come and live with us for six weeks.”

Reid ended up staying in the family’s home for just under a year, leaving in September 2021.

“The family all accepted him as one of us, we tried to help him – he just seemed like a nice young man who’d got on the wrong side of the law and life.

Supplied Matu Tangi Matua fatally shot two people and injured six in Auckland's CBD on Thursday.

“Where we come from, you always give somebody a second chance in life, but when they burn that second chance, you never give them a third.”

But for this Auckland family, Reid did burn his second chance when he left the woman who had offered him a home in hospital with a fractured neck.

According to court documents, Reid and his victim were drinking on September 16, 2021 when at around 11.30pm he became angry.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Auckland’s CBD was brought to a standstill when Reid opened fire on construction workers at 7.20am on Thursday.

Reid pushed the woman, causing her to fall off a chair and collide with a dressing table and wall, before falling to the floor.

When the woman got up off the ground and tried to tell him to stop, Reid kicked her in the stomach and sent her flying backwards onto the bed.

While she was on the bed, Reid stood over her and used both his hands to squeeze her throat for around 10 seconds.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A heavy police presence remained in Auckland’s CBD on Friday.

The woman managed to escape and phoned police from a petrol station, the documents said.

When speaking to Stuff, her nephew added that Reid had once tried to burn down the family’s home, setting alight the downstairs carpet.

The family hadn’t seen Reid since the incident in 2021, but when they saw the news on Thursday: “It did go through my mind that it could have something to do with him.”

While living with them, the family got Reid a job at a construction company, but he was fired not long afterwards.

The last they heard, he was still working in construction.

”I wasn’t surprised when I found out what happened, but it brought it all back. It’s a harrowing time.

“It’s like reliving what happened here all over again. It’s just so sad that he took those other people out with him,” the nephew said.

Domestic violence: Where to get help