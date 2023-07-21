Police watchdog to review response to Auckland Posie Parker event

The Independent Police Complaints Authority has decided to conduct a general review of the police response to the anti-trans activist Posie Parker event in Auckland’s Albert Park, back in March.

Parker, a British anti-trans activist who also goes by the name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, fled the country after having tomato juice dumped on her at the Auckland rally on March 25.

Parker was set to speak as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.

During the rally a woman doused Keen-Minshull in tomato juice, after which she left the rally.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was also knocked to the ground by a motorcyclist as she walked to the trans rights protest.

In a statement the IPCA said the authority received 162 complaints about policing of the event. Of those 34 were from people who attended, and the rest were from “concerned citizens”.

“The common themes of the complaints were lack of police action to protect Ms Parker and allow her to exercise her right to freedom of expression, and failure to prosecute in respect of assaults on Ms Parker and another woman (the Authority notes that charges have since been laid in respect of both assaults).”

The IPCA said the review will likely cover police planning for the protest, police response and actions as the situation unfolded.

The Free Speech Union welcomed the decision to review the police action.

Free Speech Union chief executive Jonathan Ayling said 25,000 Kiwis signed a public letter denouncing the way speech rights were denied on that day.

"Counter-speech and protest are basic rights guaranteed by free speech. Those who gathered on 25 March in Albert Park to express their opposition to Posie Parker's beliefs were in their rights, and the Free Speech Union was prepared to defend them. We take no position on the substance of her claims. That is for individual New Zealanders to decide.

"However, violence, intimidation, and harassment are the opposite of free speech.”

Ayling said Parker had announced she would return to New Zealand later this year.

"The Free Speech Union is preparing to once again defend her entry into the country, and to ensure that the Thugs' Veto does not once again silence her, or those wishing to hear from her.

"Through tolerance, counter-speech, and a dedication to non-violence, New Zealand can do better this time in response to her visit."