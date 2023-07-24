Two men wanted by police following aggravated robbery in Auckland's Newmarket

Police are on the hunt for two men following an aggravated robbery in Newmarket on Monday afternoon.

About 4.30pm, police received a report that two men armed with a firearm had entered a jewellery store on Nuffield Street and demanded items, a spokesperson said.

“They then fled the scene in a vehicle, which has since been located abandoned. Fortunately there were no injuries during the incident, however the store attendant was understandably shaken.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage was asked to call police at 105 and quote event number P055437212.