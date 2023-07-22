Four people still in hospital after Auckland CBD shooting

Three people are dead, including the lone gunman, after a shooting in downtown Auckland on Thursday.

Four people are still in hospital after a shooting that left three people dead in downtown Auckland.

Two men, aged in their 40s, were killed in the shooting at a downtown Auckland construction site on Thursday morning.

The gunman, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, also died during the incident.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, including a police officer who was critically hurt and has a lengthy recovery ahead of him.

On Saturday, police Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said four people, including the police officer, were still receiving care in hospital.

Police were still conducting a forensic scene examination at the construction site.

“Investigation staff are working through a large number of witness and general enquiries.”

The bodies of the victims and the Reid were removed on Friday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Armed police swarmed downtown Auckland after gunshots were heard at the Quay St construction Site.

“The formal identification and notification process for the deceased is ongoing, and at this stage we don’t anticipate having names to release before Monday,” McKay said.

Police continue to ask anyone with photos or videos of the incident to contact police.

“If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Photos and videos may be uploaded at https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/ while information can be provided by calling 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230720/6744.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Workers gathered on the street after evacuating the construction site.

Any workers or people affected by the shooting who need support are urged to contact police, who can connect them with services such as Victim Support.

The incident started shortly after 7am on Thursday, with gunshots ringing out from the 21-storey construction site on the corner of Quay and Queen streets.

Armed police, some who happened to be training in the area, quickly swarmed the site and told people in the area to leave or get behind something solid.

Construction workers could be seen taking cover inside the building and on the roof as police searched the building for the shooter.

Police attempted to negotiate with the shooter, but he would later be found dead in an elevator shaft.