Men charged after allegedly climbing Auckland ferry building

Two people have been charged after allegedly scaling and barricading themselves inside Auckland’s ferry building.

A pair of men were spotted at the top of the historic building’s clock tower near the waterfront on Friday afternoon.

Police set up a cordon and spent several hours negotiating with the duo, with ambulances on standby, before they came down from the building and were safely taken into custody.

The pair, aged 21 and 65, have been charged with unlawfully being inside a building, police said on Saturday.

The 65-year-old man is on bail and will appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday, while the 21-year-old remains in custody and will appear in court on Saturday.

Those working inside the building were evacuated during the incident on Friday.

Members of the public were shouting at the men to “come down”.

People who arrived in the city on ferries during the incident were told to “turn around and go back home” by police, Waiheke Island resident Paulette Crowley told Stuff.

Some ferries were required to detour from their usual routes, while at least seven bus services were affected.

The incident took place across the road from a construction site where two people were shot and killed on Thursday.

The gunman, 24-year-old Matu Reid, was also killed.

The ferry building, which is listed by Heritage NZ as a Category 1 Historic Place, was built around 1912 as a focal point for the city’s extensive ferry services.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge was built in the 1950s, which dealt a “major blow” to local maritime activity, and the building was later refurbished for office and retail use.