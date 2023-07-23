Auckland CBD shooting victims named as Solomona Tootoo and Tupuga Sipiliano

A worker in an adjacent building captures the sound of gunfire in Auckland CBD.

The two people killed in Thursday’s shooting in downtown Auckland can now be named as Solomona Tootoo and Tupuga Sipiliano.

Police confirmed their identities after a formal process on Sunday.

Tootoo, 45, was from Manurewa and Sipiliano, 44, was from Wattle Downs.

“Police extend sincere condolences to the families, who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” a police spokesperson said.

The two men died at a construction site on Thursday morning, along with the gunman, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, including a police officer who was critically hurt and has a lengthy recovery ahead of him.

Four people, including the officer, remain in hospital, Detective Superintendent Ross McKay confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded shortly before 7am on Thursday with gunshots ringing out from the 21-storey construction site on the corner of Quay and Queen streets.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police at the scene of the fatal shooting at an Auckland construction site on Thursday.

Armed police, some of whom happened to be training in the area, quickly swarmed the site and told people in the area to leave or get behind something solid.

Construction workers could be seen taking cover inside the building and on the roof as police searched the building for Reid.

Police attempted to negotiate with him, but he was later found dead in an elevator shaft.

Reid had been working on the construction site, one of well over 100 contractors from various firms.

His motivation behind the shooting is not yet known but it’s understood it had to do with his employment at the site.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Construction workers were trapped on the roof of the building for a few hours.

Over the weekend, police were continuing a forensic scene examination at the construction site.

“Investigation staff are working through numerous witness and general enquiries,” McKay said.

Anyone with photos or videos of the incident is asked to contact police.

“If you did witness the incident and haven’t spoken to us yet, or if you have any information which you think may be relevant, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Photos and videos can be uploaded at https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/ while information can be provided by calling 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230720/6744.

Any workers or people affected by the shooting who need support are urged to contact police, who can connect them with services such as Victim Support.