Fresh property raid in disappearance of Yanfei Bao, man due to appear in court

Police want to hear of sightings of this car, in relation to the disppearance of real estate agent Yanfei Bao in Christchurch.

The man charged with kidnapping by police investigating the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is due in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, after a fresh raid took place on a property overnight.

The man was charged after police made the arrest on Sunday at an airport. It is believed he was planning to leave the country, and was linked to a property deal Bao was negotiating.

Bao’s sister, Huafei, said the family suspected the kidnapping was in relation to a cash buyer who was looking to get $600,000 from China to purchase a property.

From conversations with her sister, Huafei believed money had been tight for Bao. Huafei was hopeful after hearing that Bao had been kidnapped.

“The thing I hope for most is to find my younger sister, and that she is OK,” Huafei sobbed as she spoke to Stuff. She said she had not slept and was feeling numb as she waited for news of her sister.

Detective Inspector Nicky Reeves confirmed to Stuff a fresh raid took place at a property on Trevor’s St Hornby on Sunday night.

Police are also seeking sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Supplied 44-year-old real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared while working in Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 19.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

Police confirmed a car pulled over in the Air Force Museum car park in Wigram on Saturday was the same car they were seeking information about, despite initially denying it was part of the investigation.

A local resident who saw the incident just before 11am told Stuff at least four police cars blocked off half of the car park. She saw them talking to a middle-aged man. Police also checked the boot of the car.

STUFF Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate a house linked to Bao’s disappearance in suburban Christchurch.

The large bungalow at Iroquois Place in Wigram is down a driveway. It has a garden shed out front.

The owner of the house did not respond to phone calls on Sunday. XDD Limited is registered as a company under the address. On the New Zealand Companies Register, the company lists itself as a cleaning service.

A resident earlier told Stuff they had seen Bao’s car parked in the street on Tuesday afternoon, a day before Bao disappeared. He said he saw the same car on Wednesday morning parked in a similar place.

On Sunday morning, a resident, who didn’t want to be named, said he had only seen the people in the Iroquois Place house police were looking at a few times.

He said they said hello in a different language, and he thought the house was a flat people ran some businesses out of.