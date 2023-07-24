Mt Roskill homicide: Trial begins for trio charged with murdering young barber

Apisaloma Timoti, Angelo Junior Thomsen and Robin Leota are jointly charged with the murder of Brain James, who died after a shooting in Mt Roskill on December 23, 2021.

Young barber Brian James was shot dead in a small bedroom in a Mt Roskill home two days before Christmas in 2021.

James (Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Hine)​, was shot dead on December 23, 2021. Two other men – Wiki Yelash​ and Jason Kupa​ – were also seriously injured in the attack by a machete, the Crown told the jury at Auckland’s High Court on Monday.

Apisaloma Timoti​ is the one the Crown says pulled the trigger of the .22 rifle and killed James.

The Crown says Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen​ was armed with a machete.

Supplied Brian James, 23, was killed on Christmas Eve in Mt Roskill.

And Robin Leota​ is the one the Crown say was part of arranging the other two defendants to turn up at the Glass Rd property in Mt Roskill.

All three are jointly charged with murder, two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Leota is further charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Thomsen avoid arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Sam McMullan told the jury that, on December 21 that year, Timoti and Leota had a text exchange with Leota helping arrange a firearm with a “banana magazine”.

On December 23, Leota sent Timoti a message along the lines of: “Angelo’s got a job in Roskill, needs a ride from town,” McMullan said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen, Robin Leota and Apisaloma Timoti (composite image) are all jointly charged with the murder of Brian James in Mt Roskill on December 23, 2021.

Yelash was the primary resident of the Glass Rd property, living there with his daughter, his daughter’s partner Brian James, and Kupa.

Drugs were being dealt out of the house.

Just after 9pm, Timoti and Thomsen parked on Glass Rd and entered the home.

Thomsen took the lead going into the house, with Yelash trying to push him back and in doing so receiving cuts from the machete, McMullan said.

Timoti, James and Kupa ended up in a small bedroom and a scuffle occurred where a number of shots were fired.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wiki Yelash received cuts to his arms and hands in the attack.

One of those shots hit James’ foot and the other went through his chest and killed him, McMullan said.

The two defendants left the Mt Roskill home and separated.

On Christmas Eve, Leota and Thomsen exchanged a number of messages.

“Shit got out of hand and we both had to leg it...I’ve been laying low from the you know...not sure where the other uso [brother] went,” Thomsen told Leota.

This is where the Crown says Leota started to assist Thomsen and Timoti “to try clean up the mess of what had been caused”, McMullan said.

Timoti’s lawyer Nicola Manning made a brief opening statement telling the jury there is no dispute her client was at the Glass Rd property with a firearm and James tragically died as a result of a gun shot wound from the firearm.

However, the critical issue for the jury would be whether they can be sure Timoti discharged the firearm and if any discharge with intended.

David White/Stuff Justice Andrew Becroft is presiding over the jury trial.

The jury would also have to decide whether Timoti knew about the machete and Thomsen’s intentions that evening, Manning said.

David Dickinson, acting on behalf of Thomsen, asked the jury to push feelings of prejudice and sympathy aside in a trial where they would hear evidence outside of their normal lives.

Leota’s lawyer Graeme Newell did not make an opening statement.

The four-week trial before Justice Andrew Becroft and a jury continues.