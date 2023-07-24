Fetal alcohol leaves murder accused at risk of being compulsive, says expert

Dimetrius Pairama was lured to an abandoned state house in MÄngere where she was beaten, tortured and hanged.

The woman accused of the kidnapping, torture and murder of a teenager was born brain-damaged which affects her risk to act compulsively and follow others, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old, who has name suppression, has denied charges of kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

She is the third person to go to trial. The other two, Toko (Ashley) Shane Rei Winter and Kerry Te Amo, have been convicted and sentenced for their roles.

The Crown says all three kidnapped Pairama and subjected her to a beating inside an abandoned Māngere state house on July 7, 2018. All three, the Crown says, were in the hallway when Pairama was hanged.

The woman’s lawyers say while the then-16 year-old took part in the assaults, she had no intention to kill Pairama.

On Monday the defence opened its case, and called witness Dr Valerie McGinn, a neuropsychologist and world-renowned expert in fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

David White/Stuff Kerry Te Amo and Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter at their trial at the High Court in Auckland for the murder of Dimetrius Pairama (composite image).

McGinn said the accused’s brain was impaired from the moment she was born. Like an estimated 1.7% of all babies born in New Zealand, the damage was caused by her mother drinking alcohol while pregnant.

She said while it was a life-long disability, it was “not a life sentence” and people with FASD can perform with care and support.

McGinn carried out extensive tests on the accused months after her arrest.

She found the accused had an IQ of between 60 and 64. The average IQ is 100 and a score of 70 or below is a marker for intellectual disability.

“At 16, nearly 17, I thought she was functioning at a 9-year-old’s level at best.”

Alan Apted/Stuff The police cordon at 308 Buckland Road in Mangere where the body of Dimetrius Pairama was found.

In some of the testing, the accused scored in the third percentile, meaning 97% of the population performed better than her.

McGinn also carried out a “suggestibility test” where she read a story to the accused about a boy riding a bike and asked her a series of questions.

Five of the questions were “legitimate” questions, but 15 were designed to test the accused on how susceptible she was to suggestibility. McGinn said an example was whether the boy was injured at a traffic light or stop sign when the boy was not actually injured.

McGinn said the accused answered all 15 questions wrong, a result the expert had never seen before.

When challenged, the accused was “dogged” and would not budge.

McGinn said the accused’s suggestibility made her gullible, particularly in complex social settings

“She tends to be easily led and not equate what the consequences might be.”

McGinn said the accused’s condition meant she would struggle to cope in a complex social situation. Her age and FASD also meant her impulsivity and judgement were impaired.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Defence lawyer Phil Hamlin (file photo)

Earlier, in his opening address, defence lawyer Phil Hamlin said his client did nothing to help Winter and Te Amo in the murder and actively discouraged them.

“What was going on and what she was thinking – all take a different turn when you understand her disability.”

Hamlin told the jurors the accused’s brain damage was relevant when deciding what his client was doing, thinking and what she knew at the time.

The trial, before Justice Tahana and a jury, is in its fourth week.