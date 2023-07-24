Man arrested after police uncover stolen $4000 scooter, unlawful firearm

The 30-year-old man charged with burglary and unlawful possesion of a firearm will appear in Auckland District Court.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of burglary after police discovered a stolen $4000 scooter in his home.

Police were called to an urban electric scooter store on Sunday at 10.12pm, following reports of a burglary – the second burglary at the store in less than a week.

The offender fled from the scene in a car, which police followed to an address in Massey, West Auckland.

At the address, police discovered the stolen scooter, as well as a firearm.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in the offender being held accountable and stolen property being recovered,” senior sergeant Tony McKenzie said.

“We hope this arrest brings reassurance to the community that we take this type of offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”

The man will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.