Police set to spend $320k on six podcasts as part of recruitment drive

This would mean over $53,000 of the taxpayer’s money would be spent on the production of a single episode. (File photo)

Police are set to spend $320,000 on six podcast episodes as part of a new recruitment campaign.

The new podcast series, Offbeat, launched on Monday as the “latest major recruitment campaign” for the force.

The first season, made up of six episodes, will use “podcasts as a channel to bring to life some of the many different career paths available in police”.

According to a police spokesperson, the cost of the campaign is at $320,000 – more than $53,000 per episode.

“This covers production and paid media spend with NZME,” the spokesperson told Stuff.

In order to maintain a ratio of 1.48 police staff to members of the public, police would be looking to recruit between 450 and 500 new constabulary to replace attrition and other movements each year, the spokesperson said.

In terms of spend on the podcasts, that equates to between $711 and $640 to recruit each new member of staff.

“This level of recruitment will keep overall constabulary full time equivalent levels at the existing strength.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Andrew Coster speaks after the shooting incident in the Auckland CBD.

In comparison, The Detail – a podcast produced by Newsroom for RNZ – produced 269 podcasts and 223 articles for up to $626,780 in 2022.

This works out as $2,330 spent per episode, or over $50,000 less than police are spending per episode on their production.

Like the police’s podcast, The Detail is produced using public money through NZ On Air.

According to director of recruitment for the police, Paula (Te Ata) Hill, the first season of Offbeat will cover specialist roles such as search and rescue personnel and police negotiators, as well as what it’s like to work on the front line.

“There’s a huge breadth of roles available that suit different skillsets and personalities.

“This podcast campaign provides an insight to the roles and people behind the uniform who serve the people and communities of Aotearoa,” Hall said.

The podcasts outline the training process involved for each role, she said.

Offbeat comes as the Australian police force offercops $148,000 in their first year.

On average, police officers in New Zealand can expect $67,126 in their first year out of college.