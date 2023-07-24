Auckland CBD gunman's fatal injury was self-inflicted, police say

More details have been revealed about how the Auckland CBD shooting ended.

On Thursday morning, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid opened fire at a building site on Tāmaki Makaurau’s Queen St, killing two construction workers and leaving a police officer with critical injuries.

According to Detective Superintendent Ross McKay, post-mortem examinations have now been completed on all three people who died during the incident, including Reid.

The post-mortem of Reid identified injuries inflicted when shots were exchanged with police officers, however it has also confirmed his fatal injury was self-inflicted, McKay said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland CBD shooting: Community rallies round victims' families

* Auckland CBD shooting victims named as Solomona Tootoo and Tupuga Sipiliano

* Four people still in hospital after Auckland CBD shooting



While the injured police officer has made progress in hospital, they will have a “long road to recovery”.

Three workers who were also injured during the incident continue to “recover well from their ordeal” in hospital, McKay said.

Police have also completed their forensic examination of the downtown building site where the shooting took place and preparations are under way to ensure the site can be handed back to the construction company.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A police officer injured in the attack is recovering well, but will have a “long road to recovery” ahead of them.

“At this stage, police anticipate this will likely be towards the end of the week.”

On Sunday, police named the two construction workers who died during the attack as Solomona Tootoo, 45, and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44.

“Police extend sincere condolences to the families, who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident unfolded shortly after 7am on Thursday with gunshots ringing out from the 21-storey construction site on the corner of Quay and Queen streets.

Construction workers could be seen taking cover inside the building and on the roof as police searched the building for Reid.

Police attempted to negotiate with him, but he was later found dead in an elevator shaft.