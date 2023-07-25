Money laundering radio host should have got home detention, not jail - lawyer

Former Mai FM host Nate Nauer was sentenced to two years and nine months back in May. (File photo)

Nate Nauer, a former radio host for Mail FM, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for money laundering.

Nauer used money from activity linked to the Comancheros gang to buy luxury cars.

Appealing the sentence, Nauer’s lawyer said the jail term was “manifestly excessive”.

Former Mai FM morning show host Nate Nauer’s jail sentence for money laundering was “manifestly excessive” and he should have been sentenced to home detention, his lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, has told the High Court.

But prosecutor Henry Steele submitted Nauer’s offending was selfish and not because he was left with no other choice.

Back in May, Nauer – who bought several luxury cars using cash made from activity linked to the Comancheros gang – was jailed for two years and nine months by Judge Nevin Dawson.

Comanchero member Vetekina Naufahu was also jailed for two years and four months for using money to pay his rent and also spending $15,999.68 on cosmetic surgery to have his calves increased in size.

On Tuesday at the High Court in Auckland, Mansfield, acting on behalf of the pair, appealed their sentences. The Crown opposed.

Justice Rebecca Edwards reserved her decision.

NZ Police Three men have been arrested, and $650,000 worth of assets seized, following an alleged money laundering operation involving the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang. (First published June 2020)

Naufahu, who is the brother of the Comancheros president, and Nauer previously admitted laundering money which was spent on luxury cars, rent and calf implants totalling $513,819.68.

Naufahu and Nauer were on bail in connection to Operation Nova when they laundered cash from drug dealing.

Nauer was discharged without conviction for his part in Operation Nova, while Naufahu was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for taking part in an organised criminal group for the purpose of dealing in controlled drugs, money laundering and possession of a class B drug.

Mansfield submitted being charged in relation to Operation Nova had a “tragic impact” on Nauer’s life.

“He lost his livelihood. Many close friends and family distanced himself from him and he was left effectively having to fend for himself in the community,” Mansfield said.

NZ Police/Supplied Vetekina Naufahu is the brother of the Comancheros president.

A social use of cocaine started getting out of hand and Nauer’s addiction became chronic and his mental health was impacted, Mansfield said.

Nauer’s vulnerablity was taken advantage of by the Comancheros, the lawyer said.

Mansfield submitted Nauer should have been sentenced to a period of home detention and if Justice Edwards decided to quash the term of imprisonment Nauer would be paroled without a sentence, due to the time he’s served in custody already.

The lawyer also said Naufahu’s sentence was manifestly excessive, but argued that Justice Edwards should impose a shorter sentence of imprisonment, as he would also be released from prison on time served.

“He wasn’t really part of the scheme,” Mansfield said.

Steele said neither Nauer and Naufahu offended because they had no other choice.

“They chose to for very selfish reasons,” Steele said.

NZ Police/Supplied A number of luxury vehicles were seized during Operation Nova and Operation Ryder.

“Mr Nauer made arrangements for large amounts of cash to be delivered to Mr Huang (Noodles), knowing where that money came from – the sale of class A controlled drugs, knowing, as he must have, the harm of the sale and consumption has on the community, but choosing nevertheless to launder the proceeds through luxury vehicles,” Steele submitted.

Not only was he purchasing those luxury cars for senior members of the Comancheros, but also his partner and father, Steele said.

Steele submitted this was significant amounts of money over a significant period of time.

At the sentencing, Judge Dawson said the duo were driven by greed and this was a pattern of ongoing offending.