Head Hunters gang member with 'large' amount of meth stopped by armed police

The 35-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang is facing charges after illicit drugs and a firearm were recovered in connection with a vehicle of interest.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau police “became aware of a vehicle of interest travelling through the district” on Monday night.

The alleged offender, a 35-year-old male, who police say is a patched member of the Head Hunters, travelled through the Manukau area before stopping at a property in Randwick Park, Hunkin said.

The Armed Offenders Squad then “conducted an armed vehicle stop”.

“The vehicle was searched and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located,” Hunkin said.

The address the alleged offender came from was also searched and a loaded firearm, ammunition and a large quantity of cash was located.

“We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our communities.

“We encourage anyone with concerns around suspicious or potentially criminal behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to police.”

The man has been charged with possession and supply of methamphetamine and will appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Hunkin said police are not ruling out further charges being laid.