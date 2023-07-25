Mt Roskill homicide: Machete holding man yells 'shoot him, shoot him', witness says

Apisaloma Timoti, Angelo Junior Thomsen and Robin Leota are jointly charged with the murder of Brain James, who died after a shooting in Mt Roskill on December 23, 2021.

Young barber Brian James was shot dead in a small bedroom in a Mt Roskill home two days before Christmas in 2021, his partner has told a court of her desperate attempts to revive him before being told by a police officer he’d died.

James (Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Hine)​, was shot dead on December 23, 2021. Two other men – Wiki Yelash​​ and Jason Kupa​​ – were also seriously injured by a machete in the attack.

Three men are jointly charged with murder. The Crown says Apisaloma Timoti​ was the one who pulled the trigger, Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen​ was the one armed with the machete and Robin Leota​ organised for the other two to turn up to the Mt Roskill home.

All three have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Leota has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Thomsen avoid arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pakini Yelash​, James’ partner and also Yelash’s daughter, continued giving evidence on Tuesday.

She told the jury two strangers entered the Glass Rd home on December 23 to see her father, one was armed with a machete.

Supplied Brian James, 23, was a promising young barber.

Pakini Yelash wasn’t in the lounge, but she heard voices being raised and saw the man with the machete – who the Crown said was Thomsen – who hit her father over the head.

“I was afraid,” Pakini Yelash said.

Her father then pushed Thomsen toward the hallway while James and Kupa were in a small bedroom.

Thomsen turned to Timoti and yelled “shoot him, shoot him”, Pakini told the court.

Pakini then ran out of the house to try and get help at a neighbouring house.

As she ran back to her home she saw her father clutching his arm telling her to call 111.

Pakini managed push a bedroom door open and saw James’ body lying face down.

She was given instructions to do CPR and managed to push him over.

“I could see a big patch of blood by his chest,” Pakini said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police forensics team enter the Glass Rd home after the incident on December 23.

She placed her knee against the wound and attempted to do CPR “as best as I could”, Pakini said.

Meanwhile, Pakini saw Kupa slumped against the wall clutching his arm.

As she struggled with CPR, Kupa managed to try and help while he was in and out of consciousness.

The police turned up and Pakini was escorted outside.

While she was sitting down a police officer came up to her.

“I asked him to not say it, but he proceeded to tell me my partner is dead.

“I screamed, cried and hyperventilated.”

The court previously heard both Yelash and James would sell cannabis.

The trial before Justice Andrew Becroft and a jury continues.